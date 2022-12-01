AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 21,700 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,564,316. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Up 5.0 %

AMERCO stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. AMERCO has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $65.88.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

