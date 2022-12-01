Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE remained flat at $89.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

