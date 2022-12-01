American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,792,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,401,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

