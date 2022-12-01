American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $148.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,922. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 79.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 31.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

