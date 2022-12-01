American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.63. 42,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

