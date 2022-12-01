American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 374.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

