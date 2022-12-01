American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
American Superconductor Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $13.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.