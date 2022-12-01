Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

AMP stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.85. 4,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

