AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Down to $59.37

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.37, but opened at $55.43. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 105 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 10.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.31 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,775,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

