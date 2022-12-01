Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) is West Michigan Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 8.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 47,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 476,153 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

