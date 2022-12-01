Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 17,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Ampliphi Biosciences Price Performance
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampliphi Biosciences (APHB)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.