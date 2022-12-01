AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $11.37. AMREP shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 660 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMREP Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

