Analysts’ New Coverage for December 1st (AAMC, AAU, ACRS, AKBA, ALT, AMPE, AVGR, BCUCY, CECE, CETX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). New Street Research issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.