Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $157.00

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.