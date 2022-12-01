Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $6.90

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $37.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
