Analyzing Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.44 $389.37 million $0.20 133.11 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.74 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.0% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Overstock.com and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 97.60%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 0.62% 5.65% 3.95% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Summary

Hour Loop beats Overstock.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

