Analyzing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $6.64, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 3.23 $14.69 million ($0.07) -74.13 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25% Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36%

Summary

UP Fintech beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

