Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 6.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.43. 7,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,205,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
