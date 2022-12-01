Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.67) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.68) to GBX 3,165 ($37.86) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

