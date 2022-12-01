Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,277.84 or 0.07528186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $37.48 million and $38,557.76 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

