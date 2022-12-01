Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.54. 2,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.69. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

