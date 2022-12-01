APENFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.25 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $132.25 million and $21.50 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

