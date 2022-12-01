AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 557,207 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20.

NYSE:APP opened at $14.41 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

