Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.67 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

