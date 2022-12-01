Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Madison Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,301 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $179,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

