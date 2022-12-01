Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00076551 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060974 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009939 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
