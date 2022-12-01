Ardor Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $79.72 million and $1.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076192 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060499 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010219 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024313 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005319 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
