Argus Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

STZ stock opened at $257.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 830.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.