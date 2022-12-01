Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Airbnb Stock Performance
ABNB opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Further Reading
