Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

About Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

