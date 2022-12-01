Arnnon Geshuri Sells 2,398 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 527 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $15,572.85.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

