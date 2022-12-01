Aron R. English Acquires 1,562,500 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) Director Aron R. English acquired 1,562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

