Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $159,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,369. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

