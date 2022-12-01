ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Major Shareholder Sells $10,919.52 in Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $10,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $391,119.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,413 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $4,232.12.

On Monday, November 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,473 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $1,392.57.

On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $17,871.04.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $81,654.12.

ASAP Stock Performance

WTRH opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. ASAP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

ASAP Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in ASAP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASAP by 114.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 434,830 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

