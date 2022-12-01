ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMIY opened at $276.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $466.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.12.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($390.72) to €368.00 ($379.38) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($335.05) to €300.00 ($309.28) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($426.80) to €369.00 ($380.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

