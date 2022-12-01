Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.74

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 13214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 202,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

