Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lifesci Capital reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

