AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

