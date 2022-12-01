AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of ALOT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
