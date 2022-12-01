Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 5th

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Astrotech stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.64.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 523,434 shares of company stock valued at $205,055. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 33.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

