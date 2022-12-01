Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $1.25 at DA Davidson

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aterian Trading Up 2.3 %

ATER stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,631. The company has a market cap of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 78.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. Analysts expect that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 375,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 1st quarter worth $4,307,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aterian by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 197,060 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

