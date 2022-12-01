Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -2.95 Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.11 $97.43 million ($0.75) -21.85

Analyst Recommendations

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $28.10, indicating a potential upside of 71.45%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Pan American Silver -10.01% 2.47% 1.85%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Athena Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

