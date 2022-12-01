Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.4 %

ATLKY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atlas Copco

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.