Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,092,513.62 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

Atlassian Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,682. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

