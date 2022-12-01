Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,092,513.62 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.
  • On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.
  • On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

Atlassian Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,682. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

