Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as low as C$11.06. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 93,669 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.55 price target (down previously from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 102.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a market cap of C$483.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 89.11%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

