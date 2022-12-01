Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

