Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,943 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Autodesk worth $143,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

ADSK stock opened at $201.95 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

