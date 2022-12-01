Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00076459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and $174.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060392 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010234 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024564 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005350 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,100,089 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
