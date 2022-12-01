Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00076459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and $174.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,100,089 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

