AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 635,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 25,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,018. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
