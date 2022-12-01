AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is Tikvah Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tikvah Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. AvidXchange accounts for about 7.3% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.09.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 8.80. 30,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.97.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

