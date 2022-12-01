Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 134,916 shares changing hands.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

