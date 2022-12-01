Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley Sells 1,000 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
