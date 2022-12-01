Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $85.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.
AXSM stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
