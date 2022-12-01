Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $85.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.